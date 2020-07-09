Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.