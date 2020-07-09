Analysts Set SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target at $33.00

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYIEY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

SYMRISE AG/ADR stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from SYMRISE AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

