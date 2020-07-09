Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 6,620 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.