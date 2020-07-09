Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Echo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 74,937 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Echo Therapeutics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Echo Therapeutics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Emergent Capital Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30
Emergent Capital Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Identiv Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51
Identiv Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51
Bioanalytical Systems Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
Bioanalytical Systems Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
Carrols Restaurant Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26
Carrols Restaurant Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report