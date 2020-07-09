Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.34. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 35,222 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

