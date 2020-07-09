Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $2.06. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 27,184 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
The company has a market cap of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.
In other news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc acquired 822,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,867.52. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)
Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.
