Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $2.06. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 27,184 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc acquired 822,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,867.52. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Telephonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Telephonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Echo Therapeutics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Echo Therapeutics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Emergent Capital Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30
Emergent Capital Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Identiv Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51
Identiv Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51
Bioanalytical Systems Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
Bioanalytical Systems Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
Carrols Restaurant Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26
Carrols Restaurant Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report