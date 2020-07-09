Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.83. Identiv shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 42,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Identiv alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Identiv Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.