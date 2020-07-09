Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.19. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 23,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $16.01 million for the quarter.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, insider William D. Pitchford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 18,367 shares of company stock worth $81,809 in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 1,338.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

