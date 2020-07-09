Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $5.00. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 406,811 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $271.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

