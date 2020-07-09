Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.92. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 36,913 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 201,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

