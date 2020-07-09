Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $10.33. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 155,264 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Origin Agritech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Origin Agritech worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.