Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Sonic Foundry Inc (OTCMKTS:SOFO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $4.82. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 1,551 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.