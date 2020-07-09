Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Scientific Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:SCIL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.27. Scientific Learning shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

