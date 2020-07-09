Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 158,021 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Echo Therapeutics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Echo Therapeutics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Emergent Capital Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30
Emergent Capital Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Identiv Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51
Identiv Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51
Bioanalytical Systems Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
Bioanalytical Systems Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
Carrols Restaurant Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26
Carrols Restaurant Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report