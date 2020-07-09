Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 158,021 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.