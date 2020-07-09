Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.86

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $13.81. Marine Products shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 32,643 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marine Products from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Analysts expect that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.