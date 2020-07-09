Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Shares Up 0.7%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18, 810 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research firms have commented on TRZBF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from $13.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

