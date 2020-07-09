ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.35. ReneSola shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 205,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). ReneSola had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.