Flying Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSLF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSLF) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96, approximately 83,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 38,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th.

About Flying Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Flying Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flying Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Echo Therapeutics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Echo Therapeutics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Emergent Capital Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30
Emergent Capital Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Zoom Telephonics Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Identiv Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51
Identiv Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51
Bioanalytical Systems Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
Bioanalytical Systems Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67
Carrols Restaurant Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26
Carrols Restaurant Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report