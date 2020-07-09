OTCMKTS:FOLGF (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

OTCMKTS:FOLGF (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 268,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 219,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

About OTCMKTS:FOLGF (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

