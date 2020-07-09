County Line Energy (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Stock Price Down 23.8%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC)’s share price dropped 23.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 28,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 221,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

About County Line Energy (OTCMKTS:CYLC)

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

