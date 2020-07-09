Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (LON:ZAIM) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 51,591 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $10.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82.

Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

