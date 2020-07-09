ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.11

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $31.00. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 5,306,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $84,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $98,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

