AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.47

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $11.50. AutoCanada shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 125,224 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $311.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 505.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$708.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$704.00 million. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

