Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 127,185 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$10.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

