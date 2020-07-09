Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.91. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 186,524 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$88.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.2114964 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

