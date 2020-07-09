Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.91. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 186,524 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$88.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.2114964 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

