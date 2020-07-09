IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.36

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.36 and traded as high as $65.45. IP Group shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 752,578 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IP Group from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IP Group from GBX 73 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £22,935.78 ($28,225.18).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.