IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $720.11

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $720.11 and traded as high as $873.47. IG Group shares last traded at $862.50, with a volume of 719,110 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.58) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.58) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 835 ($10.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 796.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 720.11.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

