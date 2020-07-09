Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.77

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.77 and traded as high as $123.71. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 41,746 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $86.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.77.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported GBX 5.51 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Collins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £102,000 ($125,523.01).

About Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.