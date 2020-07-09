Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 660,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSAC. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,650.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 20.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

