Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

BRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Brady has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. Brady’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 999,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 561,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

