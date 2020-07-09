ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,810,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 25,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of ON opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 407,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,374,000 after acquiring an additional 949,484 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

