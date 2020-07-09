Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,000. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $163.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.97. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

