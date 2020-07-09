Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2,185.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Element Solutions by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after buying an additional 3,112,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,402,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,965,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

