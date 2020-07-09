Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Declines By 8.1%

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

