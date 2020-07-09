Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 16,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BTE stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.22.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. The company had revenue of $250.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTE shares. TD Securities cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

