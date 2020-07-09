Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 141,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

