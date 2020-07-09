Short Interest in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Declines By 8.0%

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

