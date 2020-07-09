Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lovesac by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lovesac by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

