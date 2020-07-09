Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Update

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $2,132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of POWI stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $122.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
