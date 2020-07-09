Short Interest in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Declines By 7.9%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 15,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MRK stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

