Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Down 7.8% in June

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of SND opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

