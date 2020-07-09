Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Short Interest Update

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $350,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

