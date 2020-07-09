Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLNG. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

