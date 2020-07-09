Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Update

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUNS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.