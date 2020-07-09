Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Short Interest Update

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 269,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 64.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the first quarter worth about $3,928,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

