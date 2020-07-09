Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 722,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $210.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Verisign by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at $207,854,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 2,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 1,030.7% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.25.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

