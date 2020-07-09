Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Drops By 7.8%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $111,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,482 shares of company stock worth $24,839,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,017,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $435.11 on Thursday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $439.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 273.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

