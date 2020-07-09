Short Interest in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Declines By 7.9%

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 30,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $243.58 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $693.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

