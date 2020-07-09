Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Update

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 883,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 958,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.81. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

