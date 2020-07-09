Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 21,720,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

